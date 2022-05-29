Gareth Stewart features on TVNZ's Snack Masters. Photo / Supplied

Gareth Stewart is the national executive chef for Nourish Group. Here he tells us what's cooking in his home kitchen.

How would you describe your kitchen at home?

Our kitchen is pretty standard. When we bought the house about nine years ago it was good to go, however now I would love a makeover. The kitchen, like most, is a busy space and ours is joined to the dining room that opens out to our deck, so in the summer it is a great space with some good tunes on and something cooking on the stove.

Are there any changes you'd like to make to it to turn it into a dream kitchen?

Our fridge is too small for two almost-teenage boys, so I would get a double-door fridge and upgrade the stove to a six-burner. I would also get a second oven to make cooking for more than four easier. It is like a Rubik's cube sometimes when you are cooking for a large group. Like most chefs, I cook on high heat and the kitchen smokes out, so some better extraction is most needed!

What would we always find in your fridge?

Apart from wine... plenty of cheese, which is a weakness for me. There will always be a bunch of silverbeet. I love the stuff and try to put it in most dishes I cook. There will always be sliced jalapenos and pickled chillies as I love chilli and spicy food. I will add chilli to most things, given the chance.

What are some pantry staples in your household and why?

Pasta: I love the orecchiette from Farro. It is a little expensive but so worth it. You will always find two-minute noodles, another weakness of mine. When I was in my teens in London earning next to nothing, I lived on them and so they are quite nostalgic for me.

What is your favourite ingredient to cook with and why?

I have always loved fish. It is so versatile and living in New Zealand has only strengthened that love. From a very early age (5 years old), I would always stand and look at the fishmonger at the market and watch as they were cutting fish. I love that it can be cooked in minutes or not cooked at all and just seasoned and finished with a dressing and something yummy. When working in London I spent most of my time on the fish section and just fell in love.

What kind of dishes do you most love to make?

I love simple dishes with super-fresh ingredients. This means you don't need to do much to them. One-pan wonders are sometimes the best.

What's your go-to if you're in a hurry?

A quick pasta dish is a no brainer. I am keen on a nine-minute spaghetti, courgette, broccoli, green chilli, basil, pine nuts, a cheeky egg yolk with pasta water and heaps of cheese. 10 minutes and you have a dinner served.

And if friends stop by unexpectedly?

Is that such a thing these days? I always have a mountain of dried pasta in the cupboard and pizza flour. I would light up the barbecue with the pizza stone and make pizzas with tomatoes and mozzarella and basil from the garden.

What's your drink of choice and why?

Usually wine with friends and dinner, however a cold craft beef makes me weak at the knees.

Anything unexpected that you make from scratch?

A great party trick I learnt at a cheese-making course is making mozzarella. It is so easy to make and people love to see it being made. Not my usual, but a great thing to pull out when you can.

How often do you cook at home?

Most days. I really enjoy cooking at home, my family are a bit spoilt that way. I love taking my time and listening to music and doing the complete spread. If I feel like Greek, I will make several different dishes in that theme. We do like a takeaway or two as well. So, maybe four times a week.

What kitchen gadget should everyone own, and why?

A thermometer. When cooking meat, it just takes the guesswork out of it and gets it right. No excuses for over/undercooked meat.

What would you say is your food philosophy/approach?

Keep it interesting, keep it simple, keep it local and super-fresh and seasonal.

Gareth Stewart appears on Snack Masters on June 1, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2