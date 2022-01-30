Grow it yourself: Coromandel's online veggie garden course

Learn permaculture gardening online, with Pakaraka Permaculture. Photo / 123rf

Kitchen secrets

Have you tuned in to Ganesh Raj's The Humble Yum Yum yet? Each week, Raj interviews a Kiwi celeb about life, love, family, fame – and food. Previous guests include Hollie Smith, Tana Umaga and many more.

Ganesh, owner of The Tasting Shed in Kumeu, is always sure to ask his guest what their last meal would be – and then he turns it into an affordable recipe that will feed four people for less than $20. So you can go to eatwell.co.nz to get the recipes for the fish cakes he created for Hilary Barry (a self-confessed control freak in the kitchen!) Tom Sainbury's creamy pasta (fun fact: Tom grew up on a dairy farm and is now a vegan), Anita Wigl'it's fish finger sandwich and Tana Umaga's mum Tauese's chop suey. The show comes out every Saturday on iHeart Radio - listen in to get the scoop, and a little inspiration for what you should be eating this week.

Ganesh Raj, host of The Humble Yum Yum podcast. Photo / Supplied

Grow it yourself with Parakaraka

In 2021, Pakaraka Permaculture, the organic vegetable producer based in the Kauaeranga Valley, Coromandel, announced a series of hands-on in-person gardening courses at Grey Lynn's Kelmarna Gardens. After a series of postponements owing to you know what, the farm has launched a new online workshop for budding permaculture gardeners.

The 5-week course offers live weekly classes to teach you how to get the most out of the site and circumstance you have, and create a productive organic garden. You'll learn how to cultivate healthy soil, about what to grow when and where, and managing pests and disease. There are video resources so you can use for one year following course completion, and downloadable resources such as tables and charts to track your garden progress.

The course is $347, and the next one begins on March 16 – they also have an upcoming online course in fermentation available. Go to pakarakafarm.co.nz to register.