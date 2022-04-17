Nadia Lim's new Royalburn Farm Shop, Arrowtown. Photo / Supplied

The cutest little farm shop

Just a few weeks ago, a lovely little farm shop opened in Arrowtown. The Royalburn farm shop, which is being run out of a converted shed, is owned by Kiwi food extraordinaire Nadia Lim and her husband Carlos Bagrie. The pair left city life just three years ago to take over Royalburn farm, one of New Zealand's oldest (founded in 1887 to grow wheat and barley).

The farm already provides its produce to restaurants and lodges around Queenstown (including Amisfield and the Botswana Butchery), and now grocery shoppers can find a variety of fresh produce including farm-grown organic veg, fresh and cured free-range meat, honey, grains, sunflower oil and eggs.

Take a look at their Instagram to see what's fresh, but the shopping is in-person only. Open 9-4, Mon-Sat, on the corner of Bedford and Merioneth St, Arrowtown. Go to royalburn.co.nz/farm-shop

Hopepa's cheesy achievements

Hawke's Bay's Hohepa is celebrating two golds (and six awards in total) at the recent NZ Champions of Cheese Awards 2022 for their Vintage and Danbo cheeses. This incredible organisation, which supports and offers work opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities makes award-winning organic cheese and yoghurt from a herd of just 50 cows on a biodynamic farm.

Hohepa also offers proper beeswax candles, old-fashioned handmade wooden toys, and handwoven fabrics – check them out and find a reseller near you at hophepahawkesbay.com

Whittakers wins a "green egg"

An eco-win for Whittakers at this, the most chocolatey time of year. For the third year in a row, our best-known homegrown choc brand has received a "Green Egg" for its commitment to producing chocolate ethically and sustainably, putting the company in the world's top four. Issues within the chocolate industry include child slavery, paying a fair wage to workers, and deforestation.

Go to chocolatescorecard.com to learn more about the awards and ratings system, and which companies are making an effort. The results may surprise you.

It's toastie takeover time

It's toastie time again - that annual competition serving the humblest and most delicious cold-weather snack, the toasted sandwich. In this year's Great NZ Toastie Takeover, you'll find 185 participants from Waitangi in the north (with a classic combo with pastrami and Swiss cheese) to Lumsden in the south (featuring pickle-brined Stewart Island cod). Toasties will be appearing at food trucks, bars, cafes .and restaurants up and down the country – there's even an RSA and a ferry service taking part.

Winners are crowned in July, and there's a People's Choice Award too, so head to toastietakeover.com to find your toastie fix.