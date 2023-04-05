Eight for Easter

Kathy Paterson has created a tasty Easter menu to feed the whole family. Her roasted rolled pork loin with roasted vegetables is great followed by a choice of two desserts; fresh pineapple with cardamom or raspberry and champagne syllabub.

Roasted rolled pork loin with gravy

Pork, fennel and lemon are a classic combination and it’s not hard to see why — they are delicious together. Usually a rolled loin of pork is sold rolled and tied, so to season the flesh of the pork you will need to untie and then tie again with kitchen string.

Leave rolled pork loin overnight in the fridge, uncovered, to allow the pork skin to really dry out which will give you great crackling when roasted. Sitting the pork on a rack during cooking also helps with the crackling.

Alternatively, you can sit the pork on a few root vegetables to elevate it. These root vegetables can be left in when you make the gravy and then strained out. They will have done their job and lost all their flavour and texture. Get the recipe

Potato and fennel gratin with roasted shallots and sweet stem broccoli

A mandolin makes this dish very quick to make and thinly sliced potatoes will reduce the cooking time as well. Don't scrimp on the cream as it makes a luscious sauce around the potatoes and fennel. If using broccoli rather than the sweet shoots, cut the broccoli into florets. Get the recipe

Fresh pineapple with cardamom

Cardamom may not be so well known by many, but it is up there with saffron and vanilla. Cardamom gives an exotic savoury note to the pineapple. Serve with slices of pistachio nougat, or with yoghurt or ice cream. Get the recipe

Raspberry and champagne syllabub

For a swirled effect, keep back a little of the whipped cream to swirl through the mixture before placing in the glasses. Get the recipe