A trio of feel-good flavour: food-focused charities

Soup-er work

There's comfort in a bowl of soup and when it comes to Naked Locals' Local Heroes soups, that concept goes a lot further. That's because your supper is helping to reduce food waste and redirecting it to those in need. For every packet sold, 20c goes to Fair Food and Satisfy Food Rescue, charities doing invaluable work rescuing perfectly edible food destined for landfill and offering nutritious meals to fellow Kiwis. Proceeds from the new Naked Locals Pumpkin and Kumara Soup will go to Fair Food, up to the value of $20,000 and 20c from every pack of Lentil, Potato & Caramelised Onion Soup sold has been donated to Satisfy Food Rescue over the past year, which has helped purchase a new delivery van and provide more than 27,000 additional meals to people in need. fairfood.org.nz

Naked Locals' Local Heroes soups help support food waster charities such as Fair Food.

PJ-day for a good cause

An increasing number of Kiwi families are in need of support to be near their unwell child in hospital; and typically it's Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) that provides them with the means to stay close. And as every little counts, donations can also just help to feed family members while they're away from home looking after little ones. RMCH's annual appeal, Night Knights, begins on June 15 and runs until 15 July 15, and for the first time, appeal will include a National Pyjama Day on July 1. So don your PJs, make a gold coin donation, and show support for the families in the care of RMHC. rmhc.org.nz

Perfectly Imperfect - fruit and vege for all

When it comes to affording nutritious fruit and vege, looks shouldn't play a part. That's why Perfectly Imperfect has opened in Mt Roskill where fresh fruit and vegetables, deemed too big, too small or not "perfect" enough for supermarket shelves, is available for local whānau to enjoy for little or no cost. This exciting, sustainable food initiative operates a "pay what you can" community store with free open membership. Less food waste and nobody priced out of nutritious fare. Pop in and check out all the fresh produce they have on offer Wednesday to Friday between 2:30pm and 5:30pm at 93 Richardson Rd, Ōwairaka. Delivery also available. perfectlyimperfect.org.nz