A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Christchurch.
The quake hit at 3.19pm about 5km south of Christchurch, according to Geonet, in the Port Hills.
The earthquake had a depth of 4km.
As of 3.40pm today, 6172 people had registered feeling the quake.
"As if being in lockdown wasn't enough! That was a good shake although it was only M3.4 in the Port Hills but it was shallow at 4km deep. We have had almost 6,200 felt reports from around Christchurch - remember to drop cover hold," Geonet tweeted shortly after the quake.
Another Christchurch resident tweeted: "Ah, heard that one coming maybe a second before it hits. Bit of a jolt in Riccarton, Christchurch."