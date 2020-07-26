A specialist detox centre will be set up in Rotorua as part of a national effort to reduce methamphetamine harm.

The Government announced on Saturday it was endorsing the mahi of Manaaki Ora Trust with a grant of nearly $500,000 for the centre.

The money is for one year to develop kaupapa Māori service design, renovation, set-up and operational costs for three months.

A total of $476,677 was allocated to the trust as part of a $20 million investment from the Provincial Development Unit for regional programmes targeting methamphetamine addiction.

The trust's chief executive Hingatu Thompson told the Rotorua Daily Post the new centre would be in addition to the residential treatment centre at Te Whare Oranga Ngākau.

"When people are trying to get off, say, methamphetamine or alcohol - we need a separate space."

He said discussions with central government about a potential centre, began informally before the Covid-19 lockdown and Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands had been closely involved.

"We are really pleased [with the outcome].

"We went through talking about the ideas, developing a proposal, writing it up, getting responses back."

He said there was "a whole continuum" of service needs for those with addictions.

At one end was the residential service for people to have longer-term treatment, "but before they even get there, they need to be helped to get off the drugs or alcohol".

"We are really grateful for the funds to help us set this up."

Thompson said Manaaki Ora's services were part of "a whole network of people trying to make a difference. It takes all of us."

However, he said the need for a detox centre was "just one of the service gaps that we have".

The $20m announcement also included a $1.78 million allocation for the Eastern Bay Iwi Provider Alliance to run Mauri Oho – Working to Reduce Harm of Methamphetamine 2020-2023.

This is to "provide individualised treatment and support services" for up to 80 people a year for three years.

In Saturday's announcement, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said

"meth use is killing regional New Zealand".

"People who use drugs cannot get and sustain employment. That is bad for workers, their whānau, local employers who need a reliable workforce and ultimately the regional economy."

Police Minister Stuart Nash said police busted 38 clandestine meth labs across the country in the first half of the year.

"A staggering 1.8 tonnes of meth was seized by police and Customs during 2019, three times as much as the previous year."

Do you need help?

Anyone affected by meth addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.