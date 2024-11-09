The most popular motoring stories of the week

What is YOUR pick for best car out of the ten top-selling vehicles in 2024?
This year a diverse range of vehicles made the top ten in New Zealand, including traditional favourites like the Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi Outlander and Suzuki Swift, as well as last year’s Peoples Choice winner, the Toyota RAV4, and even a van in the form of the Toyota Hiace... READ THE FULL ARTICLE (AND VOTE TO WIN!) ON DRIVEN CAR GUIDE.
With petrol prices rising steadily over the last decade, many drivers are considering ways to cut costs. One potential option might seem to be switching to a lower-octane, cheaper fuel. However, is this truly a cost-saving measure?
Approximately 90 percent of petrol-powered vehicles in New Zealand are designed to run on 91-octane petrol, leaving few options for cheaper alternatives. For owners of cars that require higher octane fuels, such as 95 or above, the temptation to switch to 91-octane in pursuit of savings can actually lead to significant issues rather than financial benefits... READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DRIVEN CAR GUIDE.
Some say Napolean Hill is the best 4x4 trail in New Zealand. It’s 12km between Reefton and Greymouth on the West Coast of the South Island, once a route to a thriving goldmining town and impressively varied in terrain.
New Zealand new car buyers love SUVs. That much is very obvious, but there is something we even love more, and that is utes, with the biggest selling individual models in New Zealand being utes.
Our love of utes is something we share with Australia, South Africa and the Americas - North and South - making the global segment quite a big one. So if you are a manufacturer that has recently launched a new ladder chassis SUV, then it makes quite a bit of sense to build a ute version.