Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger with her fully electric VW ID.4.

In her life before politics, Taranaki-King Country National MP Barbara Kuriger owned a Volkswagen Beetle, which she drove everywhere.

Kuriger added 300,000km to the odometer before selling the little car.

We all know the backstory to the Beetle — a practical, small, simple and economical car for the masses.

Kuriger purchased her Beetle from W.R. Phillips in New Plymouth and, as far as she knows, it is still on the road in Taranaki.

She returned to the established Taranaki family-owned dealership for her new VW — the ID.4 Pro all-electric small SUV that was voted World Car of the Year in 2021.

VW also has the ID.5, which is built on the same platform, with the same specifications, but has a sportier styling and is marginally more expensive.

Kuriger’s ID.4 is poles apart from the Beetle.

There is also a new backstory to our MP’s new car.

Her electorate is geographically large — 263km end to end — so it can be quite a drive to get around.

She and her husband, Louis, keep a townhouse in New Plymouth as home and a unit in Te Awamutu as their other home for when she is working at this end of the electorate. Driving is often a better option than flying for work.

Kuriger has been keeping an eye on the electric vehicle market and public charging network for some time, with a “back-of-the-mind” idea that she would be able to consider going EV when there was a suitable car with a 500km range.

She was also mindful that the public charging network would have to be her friend because she doesn’t envisage adding the expense of home fast chargers to both properties.

“I’m not worried about the trip up SH3, it is getting to the more remote locations in the electorate I have to plan for.

“Everything came together this year for a new start.

“I’m going to be part of a new government, the new VW ID.4 became available and has a range of over 500km and more public chargers have been installed around the electorate.”

Volkswagen ID.4 interior.

Kuriger believes electric vehicles are part of the solution to reducing the emissions of New Zealand’s vehicle fleet, but are not the only answer.

She recognises they can be out of reach for some people and aren’t always practical.

But she is also prepared to test the VW ID.4 for her needs.

It wasn’t an easy decision to make, being in the Kuriger family.

When she first told me her line was “Dean, I have gone to the dark side.”

I knew immediately that meant she had bought an EV. I have driven a few, including the little brother to her car, an imported VW ID.3, and I think it makes sense.

But it is also fair to say there are a few petrolheads in the extended Kuriger family, including half her household, and she admits she enjoys motorsport and appreciates specialist cars.

And, she points out, when we are at home the ID.4 will be parked next to a supercharged V8.

As well as the range, Kuriger was attracted to the ID.4′s practicality — enough room to carry luggage (almost always), people (occasionally) and easy to park and manoeuvre around the towns and villages in her electorate.

MP Barbara Kuriger's electorate is geographically large — 263km end to end — so it can be quite a drive to get around.

She is looking forward to testing its capabilities and range, hoping the latter won’t be an issue.

“I have been assured that if I’m the sort of person that never runs my petrol vehicle short of fuel, I will be the same with electricity.

“In other words, I’ll be keeping an eye on the range and taking the opportunity to top up whenever possible — in case.”

Kuriger says if that means planning her coffee stops more carefully, that is fine.

“I already like to stop for a coffee and take a break from driving, so it isn’t an issue.”

She can also get an extra 100km range from an overnight charge from a standard house supply, so she thinks she will be fine.

The Volkswagen ID.4 has enough room for luggage.

She is also looking forward to “learning” how to drive an EV.

“It has regenerative braking, which means I can have the car set to slow down as if I am braking when I ease off the accelerator.

“It is a style that I’ll have to get used to, but it also helps charge the battery, so it will be a good habit.”

Louis often drives her as well, so she is keen to see if they achieve different mileage results from their driving styles.

“Louis doesn’t actually like using the brakes when he drives, so he’ll probably be better at the EV driving technique than me.”

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 and ID.5

MOTOR: 77kWh (net) battery with single electric motor

POWER: 150kW/310Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, RWD

CONSUMPTION: 16.5-16.9kWh/100km, range 519-530km (WLTP)

PRICE: $79,990-$95,490

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

