With plenty of experience and youngsters wanting to make their mark in Baywide cricket, the match of the weekend will be the round two Williams Cup clash between Carrus Mount Maunganui and New World Te Puke.

Peter Drysdale and Matt Golding have been in terrific form with the bat in recent weeks, while skipper Dale Swan and Nick Smith, both wear their Mount Maunganui 200-game caps with absolute pride. Henry Conway and Mitchell Fergus, are among a Mount group of young men that look to have promising futures in Bay of Plenty premier cricket.

Te Puke captain Stephen Crossan and Tai Bridgman-Raison, who holds the record for the most Te Puke centuries, are the two rocks that their young team is built around. Daniel Price has a wise head on young shoulders and showcased his batting talent for the Bay of Plenty Development team last weekend, smashing 116 off just 88 balls.

Defending champions of the Versatile Williams Cup Element IMF Cadets, a team that has won 11 titles in the last three decades, face Central Indians at Smallbone Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

The combined Central Indians side also has plenty of cricket history to draw on. Rotorua Central was established at the conclusion of World War II, with the Bay of Plenty Indian Sports Club, fielding cricket teams over many decades.

Tauranga Boys' College will be full of confidence after banking the win points over Central Indians in the opening round last weekend and will want to go back-to-back against Generation Home Lake Taupō. The Taupō side won't lack their own self-belief with a Baywide T20 top-four finish just two weekends ago.

Eve's Realty Greerton will be heavily favoured to beat Geyser City at Pemberton Park on Saturday. Geyser City has made steady progress in their first season in the Baywide ranks, which was capped off last weekend when they took their first Baywide cricket win, defeating Lake Taupō.

- Supplied content

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup draw:

Carrus Mount Maunganui vs New World Te Puke, Blake Park; Bayleys Central Indians vs Element IMF Cadets, Smallbone Park; Generation Homes Lake Taupo vs Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College, Owen Delany Park; Eves Realty Greerton vs Geyser City, Pemberton Park.

Points Table: Cadets 6, Geyser City 6, Greerton 6, Tauranga Boys' College 6, Central Indians 0, Lake Taupo 0, Mount Maunganui 0, Te Puke 0.