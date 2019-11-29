Defending Bay of Plenty Cup titleholders Eves Realty Greerton and Element IMF Cadets have plenty in common.

They each have a bowler who has taken a coveted six wicket haul this season. Both squads know the importance of a win when they face each other this weekend and neither wants to lose.

Greerton, having earned the top spot in the qualifying round-robin competition, will host Element IMF Cadets in semifinal action at Pemberton Park today.

Cadets skipper Jono Boult took six wickets for 18 runs against Geyser City, while Greerton attack bowler Jared Tutty grabbed six wickets in his side's match-up with Central Indians.

Advertisement

Their match will be one of this weekend's sudden-death games to confirm the four teams that will fight it out in the Bay of Plenty Cup and Plate Finals next week.

Arguably the most improved team in Baywide premier cricket in the current season is New World Te Puke. Their second-place finish in the round-robin competition has been rewarded with a home semifinal against Carrus Mount Maunganui.

Much of the Te Puke success has been built upon their top order batting attack, with Tai Bridgman-Raison, Stephen Crossan and Blair McKenzie all scoring centuries.

Mount Maunganui has a special attack weapon in Dale Swan, who is at the peak of his form after 200-plus games in the green and gold strip. Eight wickets for just 19 runs against Cadets greatly contributed to Swan's 19 wickets this season.

Generation Homes Lake Taupō, have made steady progress since joining the Baywide premier ranks three years ago. The side from the Great Lakes region finished the preliminary competition as the top qualifier in the Bay of Plenty Plate playoffs and will meet Geyser City at Owen Delany Park.

Lake Taupō's Mark Mitchell and Roger Urbahn, who sit in prominent position on the batting and bowling stakes, are likely to spearhead their team's victory chase.

Geyser City's Sam Kershaw has been a shining light in his teams batting line-up, with 294 runs to his name and is likely to have a prominent role in his team's performance.

The second Bay of Plenty Plate semifinal, sees Bayleys Central Indians at home at Smallbone Park to Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College. Central Indians captain Stephen Nicholls has dominated the Bay of Plenty Cup batting statistics, blasting 396 runs and posting the seasons highest score of 126 not out. Tauranga Boys' bowler Kieran New has been in top form taking 13 bowling scalps.

Advertisement

- Supplied content

BOPCA Bay of Plenty Cup Semi-Finals:

Eves Realty Greerton vs Element IMF Cadets, Pemberton Park; New World Te Puke vs Carrus Mount Maunganui, Te Puke Domain.

Bay of Plenty Plate Semi-Finals:

Generation Homes Lake Taupo vs Geyser City, Owen Delany Park; Bayleys Central Indians vs Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College Smallbone Park.