Attacks on lambs have started again at a country club in Northland despite the installation of cameras and setting up of traps after previous attacks over the past few months.

A volunteer at the Maungaturoto Country Club discovered two injured lambs in a paddock on Saturday morning and took them to his home for treatment.

In late July, up to a dozen newborn lambs were mauled to death by a dog, prompting Kaipara District Council animal control officers to set up traps and trail cameras in the area. A total of 17 lambs have now been killed at the club.

The dead lambs were between a day and a week old.

The club has 350 ewes and between 400 and 450 lambs a year on its 56ha farm.

Club volunteer Andrew Swadling said dog attacks stopped for about two weeks before starting again in the early mornings.

Up to 30 sheep and lambs have been attacked so far this year and Swadling urged the community to help put a stop to the slaughter that has cost the club more than $2000 in lost income.

This lamb was lucky to escape death after being mauled by a dog at Maungaturoto Country Club - but at least 17 other lambs have not been as fortunate. Photo / Supplied

The club said it believed it knew which dog was responsible but didn't have evidence to take action.

"Once the dogs get a taste, they come back and they are very good at cleaning themselves

up. There are dog owners who don't care,'' Swadling said.

"Ninety per cent of the time, the lambs suffer bite marks, lung puncture wounds, and broken backs and those who die instantly do not suffer as much pain as those that survive."

Swadling said the problem reared its ugly head every year and a person has recently volunteered to keep an eye out on the lambs early in the morning when the attacks were common.

SPCA is calling on all dog owners to take extra care to keep vulnerable animals safe during the lambing season.

It said the attack at the club highlighted the importance of dog owners taking extra care to ensure their dogs were under control during lambing season.

A spokeswoman said those who lived near farmed animals should know where their dogs were at all times, make sure their property was secure, and check their dog couldn't escape.

SPCA said, under the Dog Control Act 1996, owners of dogs worrying sheep were liable for a fine plus damages caused by the attack.