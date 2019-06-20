

More than 20 young sportspeople gathered at Whangārei's ASB Stadium for the Northland Junior Disability Games on Wednesday.

Competitors took part in several sports including golf, taekwondo, boccia, turbo touch and gymnastics in a full day of fun. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Taekwondo enthusiasts warm up for a good skills session. Photo / Tania Whyte

Arahia Moanaroa from NorthTec (left) receives a great right jab from Zaquary Moore while he works on his taekwondo skills at Wednesday's Northland junior disability games. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nico Gillespie, 11, of Matakohe gets some guidance from Northland golfing icon, Kylie Jacoby. Photo / Tania Whyte

Seven-year-olds Bella Wynyard (left) and Ahurei Anihana of Kerikeri Primary School get some lessons in the sport of boccia from NorthTec's Waikauri Heteraka. Photo / Tania Whyte

Maungatapere's Asher Horell, 12, watches his putt roll towards the hole. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sandy Hodgson, 9, and Trinity Peirson-Harrop (right) do some warm up exercises with Dolan Baker (centre) of Yu Chi Chan observing. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kamo High School's Davarah Pihema, 15, tries her hand at boccia with teacher aides Joanne Heta (centre) and Roz Dennis lending a hand. Photo / Tania Whyte

Rhys Edwards from the Halberg Foundation (left) guides Kerikeri High School student Jordan Jennings, 13, towards the target. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tyler Chittenden, 8, of Morningside School nails his toss. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mum Debra Rooney (left) with her daughter Jessica from Kerikeri High School watch the boccia action with excitement. Photo / Tania Whyte

Taine Sawyer, 8, of Tomarata Primary School trains with Nicole MacKenzie. Photo / Tania Whyte