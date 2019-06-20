Chinese President Xi Jinping is holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang about his nuclear programme while negotiations have stalled with Washington.

Xi arrived in North Korea for a two-day visit at Kim's invitation and is accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, and several Communist Party officials.

He is the first Chinese president in 14 years to visit North Korea. His meeting with Kim would be their fifth summit since Kim entered nuclear diplomacy with the US and South Korea early last year.

Both Xi and Kim are locked in separate disputes with the US — Xi over trade and Kim over his nuclear weapons.

Experts say Xi will likely endorse North Korea's calls for an incremental disarmament process in which every action Pyongyang takes is met with US concessions on sanctions and security issues.

In an essay published in both countries' official media before his trip, Xi praised North Korea for moving in the "right direction" by politically resolving issues on the peninsula.

He did not mention Kim's nuclear diplomacy with the US in the article, much of which focused on lauding the neighbours' seven-decade relationship.

Xi said his visit will "strengthen strategic communication and exchange" between the traditional, though sometimes strained, allies.

The nations fought together in the 1950-53 Korean War against the US, South Korea and their allies, but there has been friction in recent years, especially over the North's relentless push for nuclear bombs.