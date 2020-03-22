With plenty of satisfied clients, a string of awards and an excellent industry reputation, Design Builders is making waves in the bay for offering something a bit different. Every home the company creates is a one-off, built to their client's requirements, designed for its site and budget. They sum their approach up as 'a home built around you'.

Each home starts with a blank sheet of paper and a client who wants a home that matches their lifestyle. The approach is proving very successful. Design Builders is well-established and has been in business in Hawke's Bay for over 25 years.

Photo / Supplied

With an expert in-house design team, Design Builders can manage the entire process, from concept to build, all the way through to handing over the keys. They also work to make the entire process fun, collaborative and rewarding for the client. It's a refreshingly different approach and one that puts the client at its heart.

Interior Design is a vital but often overlooked aspect of the process. Not so with Design Builders. It's another service that they offer which adds value and creativity. Design Builders believe that a good Interior Designer can see the bigger picture and ultimately bring the vision together.



Another strength is Design Builders' partnership model with other Design Builders companies around the country. They are all separate businesses but share an architectural design centre, marketing, accounting and operations. This means that the company can keep overheads low, while giving them buying power for their clients, and can turn around architectural designs in faster timeframes.

Since the company was established, the team have created a lot of one-off homes for clients throughout the North Island. From expansive family abodes that make the most of spectacular rural views, to compact urban dwellings that showcase the best of clean modern architecture, Design Builders have created them all.

Photo / Supplied

Design Builders' immensely popular show homes and client homes are the perfect opportunities for people to experience, explore and enjoy homes they have created. It's also a fantastic chance for Kiwis to be inspired by stunning modern homes, the latest architectural ideas, and the surprising features that can make life so enjoyable.

Design Builders' latest client open home, which is open this weekend is in Havelock North, a great example. Attention to detail is evident throughout the home including beautiful timber flooring, superb indoor/outdoor flow and a swimming pool which is proving its worth through the hot summers.

Photo / Supplied

Careful positioning means that the home sits beautifully on its section. Design Builders say that texture, flow and views are cornerstones of the design and together they resulted in a stunning home the client loves. It's a must-see, so don't miss out - make sure you come along to experience this special home created by the experts at Design Builders.

Saturday 28 March from 10.00am to 1.00pm at 43 Lane Road, Havelock North. For more information call Tara Todd on 021 310 458.