

Hawke's Bay District Health Board is set to offer walk-in oral health care for children and teens in Flaxmere.

Children between the age a and 18 in need of dental examinations or treatment will be able to attend the DHB community dental hub in Flaxmere between 9am and 4pm from January 13 and be seen with no prior appointment.

Hawke's Bay DHB Oral Health and Child Development Service Manager Jeanette Frechtling said Totara Health's oral health service team was ready to help as many local children as possible during the January school holiday period.

"The DHB is very mindful that in order to improve our oral health statistics for children, particularly in the 0 to 12 year age group, we need to be the first ones to look at our own system and service barriers," she said.

"The business and barriers of everyday life and work commitments often mean people can't make pre-planned appointments, so by opening our doors during the school holidays for walk-in appointments, we hope to make it easier for people."

While all basic dental care services are free in New Zealand up until the age of 18, attendance rates for Māori and Pacific tamariki aged 0 to 12 in Hawke's Bay are lower than non-Maori.

Attendance for Māori and Pacifica tamariki in 2019 was 78.2 per cent and 77.5 per cent respectively, compared with 90.5 per cent attendance rates for other children.

Frechtling said for many whānau, it was also incredibly important to talk about any care or treatment that might be needed for tamariki.

Free toothbrushes and toothpaste will also be handed out at each visit.

"Our oral health team is amazing and we have a wonderful kaiwhina also available at the clinic that is able to take the time to korero with whānau and explain treatment or oral health care, as well as comfort those needing treatment that are nervous."

Anybody with children up to the age of 18 can either text for an appointment on 027 453 5282 or drop in to Totara Health, 90 Caernarvon Drive, Flaxmere, between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday for a free appointment.