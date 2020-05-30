All that glistens is not gold could not be further from the truth for a Rotorua teen taking TikTok by storm after a dance she made went viral.

Waiata Jennings, 17, is raking in hundreds of thousands of views online and making money doing it.

What started off as a bit of fun has turned into something she hopes to one day create a career out of.

She joined the app last year in her final year of high school because she wanted to create memories and have something to look back on.

Jennings has more than 109,000 followers on TikTok, one of the fastest-growing social media apps for creating, sharing and discovering short videos.

Waiata Jennings' TikTok dance

Users combine video, music and graphics into videos of usually about 15 seconds of themselves lip-syncing or acting out comedy sketches.

"People just started watching and it gained a bit of an audience and when people are watching it's actually more fun," Jennings said.

She created a dance to her favourite song, Glitter, by Benee.

Duet our new dance already ##fyp ##newzealand

"It was just a really fun and vibey song."

Creating a viral dance essentially came down to luck as Jennings created other dances which did not gain traction.

The moves to Glitter came to her while listening to the song in the McDonald's drive-through, she said.

From a young age Jennings had a desire to be famous but still pinches herself when people recognise her. She had fans, generally between Year 4 and 11, cry when they met her.

Waiata Jennings, 17, has dreams of making it big in the TikTok scene. Photo / Stephen Parker

Her father stepped in as her manager as her profile gained more traction and job opportunities picked up.

She has been approached by brands and is paid to wear their clothes in her videos.

She has also been invited to speak at schools in the district.

Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said the popularity of TikTok could be linked to the fact that anyone could be known, famous or successful without the need for someone else to help.

People wanted to be creative and the app made it easy to do so, he said.

@temanaiajennings_1 Dc: @zoifishh

But, as with any popularity on social media, Cocker said users needed to be aware of the stress and potential abuse or harassment.

Cocker said there was a constant demand for new content from those with a large following, which could cause stress and anxiety.

The recommended minimum age for TikTok users is 13. Automatically public settings can be changed to private.

According to the Netsafe website, some of the most common concerns with TikTok is that users can see inappropriate content or be contacted by people they do not know.

Abuse, spam, or anything else which does not follow app guidelines can be reported and users can be blocked.

TikTok has a "family safety mode" which is designed to protect children.

Parents can control how long a child spends on the app, limit or turn off direct messaging, and block potentially inappropriate content.