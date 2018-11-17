Young Whanganui cyclists were being put through their paces at Laird Park this week.

Two top cyclists (one girl and one boy from each school) have been chosen to compete for the Young Cyclist of the Year award.

Constables Rob Conder and Paul Miller were assessing the practical course and Horizons Regional Council roadsafe co-ordinator Glenda Leitao was supervising the multi-choice written tests.

"They all did well," said Leitao.

"I am really pleased with their results."

Maddy Buchanan of Fordell School said she found the multi-choice test all right.

"I'm a bit indecisive so I found it hard to choose the right answers on a couple of the questions."

The 11-year-old was one of 18 children taking the tests on Thursday and there were competitors from Whanganui East, St Marcellin, St Anthonys, St Georges, Churton, Mosston, St Marys and St Annes schools.

Bailey Udy of St Marcellin School was off to a great start on the Young Cyclist practical test. Photo/Stuart Munro

Conder said the course is designed to test young cyclists' abilities to negotiate obstacles they might encounter on roads.

"The award encourages safe awareness and good cycling skills.

"We are impressed with how well they are negotiating the course."

Young Cyclist of the Year has been held in Whanganui for the past 15 years.