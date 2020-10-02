Wearable art creations with heritage and ethnic themes are set to hit the stage at tonight's Whangavegas Extravaganza.

Emeline Kedrewaca is living proof that being a busy mum of seven on a limited budget is no barrier to creating fabulous wearable art.

After winning the supreme award for her beach-themed creation at the 2019 Whangavegas Extravaganza, Kedrewaca is going all out to be a winner again this year.

"I want to win this year and I have made five designs to enter in four categories," she said.

Advertisement

"I also want to inspire other mothers and let them know that you don't need to spend much money to make something amazing."

Kedrewaca's 10-year-old daughter Ulamila modelled her winning creation last year and has now outgrown it so younger sister Mareca, 9, agreed to pose for a photo.

Their mum said she doesn't want to divulge too much about her entries for this year but she has transformed trash into treasure for the Junk to Funk category and has learned flax weaving for her entry in the Aotearoa Heritage category.

"Although weaving is part of my Fijian heritage I haven't really done it before so I'm proud of my achievement for that category."

Kedrewaca said she doesn't overthink her creations or do a lot of planning.

"I have a picture in my head so I don't draw designs I just make them."

The 2020 Whangavegas Extravaganza Heritage and Ethnic Wearable Arts parades are at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre tonight.

Conceived by Mainstreet Whanganui event manager Kelly Scarrow and Born and Raised Pasifika manager Hellen Puhipuhi as part of Whanganui Heritage Month celebrations, the competition is designed to encourage creative entries from participants of all ages.

Advertisement

Wearable art entries will be judged by Whanganui-born fashionista and Project Runway finalist Kerry Ranginui who said he will be looking for entries that show ingenuity and creativity.

"You don't need to spend a lot of money to create something sensational because this is art and it's about imaginative use of the materials at your disposal," Ranginui said.

Tickets for the Whangavegas Extravaganza are $11 and can be purchased from Whanganui i-Site or online at Eventfinda