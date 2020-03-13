

There have been reports of missing toilet paper, a few cancellations and a rush to install hand sanitiser, but it's pretty much "business as usual" for Bay of Islands businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Retailers and tourism operators are even cashing in on an influx of cruise ships expected to arrive in coming weeks, after being turned away from neighbouring Pacific islands.

About 27 ships carrying more than 50,000 passengers are scheduled to arrive in the Bay of Islands from March to June. Most of the ships are set to arrive this month.

They include five extra ships which have been recently added because of changes to cruise ship itineraries – and more could be expected, Business Paihia chairwoman Robyn Stent said.

"We're making hay while we can because we're getting lots of cruise ships because the [Pacific] islands won't take them," she said.

Stent said she wasn't too worried about the global outbreak of Covid-19, saying it was "business as usual" for retailers in Paihia.

"The cruise industry keeps us well informed, they're working with the Ministry of Health and doctors on board and always monitor and screen everyone anyway," she said.

"And they're doing that even more now.

"For us, we're all being careful and we're all working hard while we can. The people on the ships don't seem concerned either. Ovation was in on Monday before heading back to Australia and people were happy, everyone was fine."

Earlier this month two cruise ships with thousands of passengers on board were reportedly turned away from islands in Vanuatu and Cook Islands.

An increasing number of ports, including Venice, Monte Carlo and Bergen, have temporarily closed to cruise ships in response to the pandemic.

On Thursday cruise ship operator Viking – which offers sea and river cruises around the world including in New Zealand - said it would temporarily suspend operations until May 1.

Princess Cruises has also stopped operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months, after two of its passengers were diagnosed with the virus.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Greg McManus said he was keeping up-to-date on the coronavirus situation and taking "common sense precautions". Photo / John Stone

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said there was "little to fear" from people coming off the ships.

No cruise ships have travelled directly from China to New Zealand, he said, and no passengers or crew are permitted to board if they have come from or visited China in the 14 days before embarkation.

Many of the vessels operating in the region have been in Australasian waters for some time.

Hygiene on board ships was already high and that had been ramped up even further in the wake of coronavirus, O'Sullivan said.

"Before they embark on a cruise, passengers have to go through a more rigorous process including a health check, temperature controls and a long questionnaire," he said.

"Going on a cruise is probably as good as it ever has been. Passengers coming in are coming into a less-controlled environment than that on board the ships.

"The upshot is they've [the public] got little to fear from anyone coming off the ships."

The Safe Travel website urges New Zealanders booked on a cruise in the coming months to contact their travel agent or cruise operator for specific information.

A recently updated travel advisory says: "New Zealanders, particularly those with underlying health concerns, should reconsider taking an overseas cruise at this time due to Covid-19.

"The virus can spread quickly on board cruises due to the close contact between passengers. Some cruise ships have been put into quarantine, and countries have denied entry to ports, which can have significant consequences for travellers."

Charles Parker, general manager of Fullers GreatSights Bay of Islands, said the company will scale back cruises in the Bay of Islands in April due to the virus.

"We have reduced the cruise departures we will offer during April," he said.

"To date we have experienced a relatively low drop in visitor numbers. However, we are forecasting a significant decrease in late March and April, and for this to extend through the winter."

Parker said one area the company had benefited from was extra cruise ship visits.

"The Bay of Islands has received an additional six visits this season as a result of changes to cruise ship itineraries."

Duke of Marlborough hotel co-owner Anton Haagh said three major conferences of 60-120 people that were booked for March and April have cancelled within the past month.

Haagh said they were looking at aiming marketing campaigns at Auckland and at locals to spend time in the area because of the expected drop in international visitors.

"That's a bit of a concern. We're pretty aware it's going to be affecting us. We're starting to get a few cancellations in the short to medium term in relation to business conferences.

"It's not drastic yet, but with the cancellations coming we know it's just around the corner."

Haagh said he had spent the past week retraining staff in the importance in all areas of hygiene, "making sure staff are completely clear on what to do and what we're doing".

Hand sanitiser has been installed throughout the Russell hotel including in reception, hotel rooms and the restaurant, and he's also noticed toilet paper has gone missing.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Greg McManus said plans were in place at the Treaty Grounds and he was keeping a close eye on developments.

The Regal Princess is shown docked on March 10 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, due to coronavirus fears. It has since docked at the port, and passengers have been able to leave the ship. Photo / File

There were health advisories in the main entrance, ample hand sanitiser was available for all visitors and close contact between visitors and staff was being discouraged, he said.

"It's business as usual at the moment. We're taking common-sense precautions at this stage without going overboard."

McManus said he was not worried about docking cruise ships.

The Treaty Grounds received reports of all cruise ships coming into port before their arrival, he said, "so we know when they're coming in if there are any issues".

"We're keeping our ear to the ground and abiding by whatever we're told by health authorities, and making sure we're up to date with the latest advice. And of course it could all change very quickly."

Meanwhile, a Northland man who attended the same Auckland concert as a person infected with coronavirus has tested negative for the illness. The 28-year-old from Northland became ill after he went to see US band Tool play at Spark Arena on February 28.