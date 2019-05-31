

A Whangārei teenager has been sentenced to 10 months' home detention for his part in a ram raid on a supermarket in a stolen car.

Wiping tears from his eyes 18-year-old Zion Tahitahi said "thanks" to Judge Greg Davis as he left the dock after sentencing in the Whangārei District Court on Thursday.

Tahitahi pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Judge Davis took his time to explain the sentencing process and its aims to Tahitahi who stood in the dock nodding and listening.

Judge Davis said he wasn't going to penalise Tahitahi and send him to jail because of his family situation which was due to a housing crisis in Whangārei.

The judge said the Corrections Department had raised concerns about the Onerahi house they had checked for suitability for electronic monitoring because Tahitahi's mother, partner and seven children lived in the three-bedroom home. They said there was a strong enough signal for electronic monitoring, but it was overcrowded.

"They talk about a housing crisis in Auckland but I accept there is a housing crisis in Whangārei," Judge Davis said.

"It shouldn't be that a whanau has a member sent to jail because of their whanau circumstances and not having a big enough house."

He said the sentence should have been 12 months' home detention but reduced it to 10 months to recognise the overcrowding.

"It will be a hard sentence not just for you but the whanau in the house and I'm not sentencing them."

Judge Davis warned Tahitahi and his mother, who was in the public gallery, that if he blew the sentence jail time was hanging over his head.

"It's time to grow up."

Factors counting in Tahitahi's favour were his youth, lack of previous convictions and early guilty plea.

On April 7 Tahitahi and two others used a stolen car from Onerahi to ram raid the Parua Bay Four Square. Once the hole in the wall had been created they ran inside and tried to break into the cigarette cabinet but were unsuccessful.

Instead they grabbed lighters, papers, and filters, plus a bottle of red wine.

They caused extensive damage to the building. It was the second time in 10 days the business had been hit by ram raiders.

Tahitahi also pleaded guilty to another charge of burglary relating to a property in Titirangi, Auckland, on September 11 where he and some others had been walking along a street and spotted an open garage.

He and one of the others went into the garage and took power tools and other items but were stopped nearby by police. He was convicted and discharged on two charges of failing to answer court bail.

The two others arrested in relation to the Parua ram raid, Triden Tarawa, 20, and Malachi Tokorangi, 18, both of Onerahi, next appear on June 19.