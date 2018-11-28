There will be an increased police presence in the Tauranga CBD after seven vehicles were stolen in one night this week.

Tauranga area response manager Senior Sergeant Eddie Lyttle said the vehicles were reported stolen overnight on Tuesday.

He said most of the thefts were reported in the commercial area between 11th Ave and 15th Ave.

"Cars parked on the side of the road are being targeted," he said.

Two cars have since been recovered and inquiries were ongoing to locate the other stolen vehicles.

Lyttle said police had increased patrols in the area and reminded motorists to be extra vigilant when parking their cars.



Be vigilant

- Park in well-lit areas where possible

- Lock your vehicle

- Don't leave valuable items inside your vehicle

- If you see any suspicious behaviour around parked vehicles, contact police immediately