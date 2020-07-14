It's been exactly a year since Ben Stokes broke Kiwi hearts at the Cricket World Cup - the New Zealand-born English all-rounder's despairing dive in the final over of the final deflecting for four crucial overthrows.

The runs would eventually lead to a tied score and a Super Over - the first in World Cup final history - and one that the Black Caps would lose on a bizarre boundary countback after both teams scored 15 runs.

Now, 365 days after Martin Guptill's was left centimetres short of scoring the winning run - leaving the hopes of a nation dashed on the hallowed Lord's turf - the Alternative Commentary Collective are offering Kiwis some closure.

In The Agenda podcast, Jeremy Wells, Matt Heath and Mike Lane sit down to exorcise some demons by watching the final over of England's innings and the two Super Overs - so you don't have to.