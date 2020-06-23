The Black Caps face a long winter without any international cricket.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced they have decided to postpone the test series against the Black Caps which was due to be played in August and September.

The two-match series, which was for ICC World Test Championship points, will now be rescheduled for a later date.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the postponement was a precaution as they did not wish to risk the health of any players, staff or any other personnel involved in the games.

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," Chowdhury said in a press release.

"Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision."

The Black Caps haven't played a game since their three-match ODI series in Australia was called off in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus. A tour of Scotland and Ireland in June-July was also postponed due to the pandemic.