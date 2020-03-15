New Zealand Cricket is confident of rescheduling the Black Caps' one-day and Twenty20 series against Australia to later this year.

The Black Caps' season ended early after the squad pulled out of the remaining Chappell-Hadlee Trophy one-dayers against Australia, following news of the New Zealand Government's new border restrictions to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions include a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for everyone entering New Zealand from Australia, meaning the three Twenty20s - scheduled for later this month - were unable to played as the mandatory self-isolation period would also apply to the Australian squad.

While the one-dayers could have gone ahead, completing the series would have significantly affected the players' personal lives on their return.

Henry Nicholls of the Black Caps being dismissed. Photo / Photosport

It's not all bad news for fans, however, with New Zealand Cricket CEO David White confirming that talks with Cricket Australia have suggested a strong chance of both series being played within the next 12 months.

"We've agreed that we will play the three [one-day] matches again including the one that did proceed," White told Radio Sport. "Of course, the three T20s that were to be played in New Zealand will be played later on within the calendar, hopefully within the next 12 months.

"The beauty is that it is only Australia and with short-form games, you can schedule them within two or three days apart so we're confident we'll be able to work with the Australians and get those games played again."

Martin Guptill of the Black Caps walks off the pitch. Photo / Photosport

White said although disappointed, New Zealand Cricket remains focused on the positives from the season.

"We are quite fortunate that our season has concluded and we're very pleased we were able to get the Indian series concluded," he said.

"It's a bit of a financial hit, but to be quite honest, it's really insignificant in regard to the current situation. We completely support and understand the government's position there and we'll work through that."

The Black Caps flew home from Sydney last night.

Star seamer Lockie Ferguson, who was in isolation after reporting a sore throat, has since been cleared and returned to New Zealand this morning.