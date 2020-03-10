Black Caps fans have had their say, willing an iconic version of their uniforms back into existence for the side's two upcoming series against Australia.

Revealed in its final form in a tweet on Tuesday, after voting took place in March last year, the Black Caps will wear the teal-coloured kit of the late-90s made iconic by players such as Stephen Fleming, Nathan Astle, Adam Parore and a young Daniel Vettori.

Daniel Vettori (L) and Adam Parore. Photo / Photosport

The teal strip beat out the challenge of the beige of the 1980s, the horizontal grey hoop and the black shoulders of the late-80s.

The Black Caps will wear the teal uniform during both their three-match ODI series against Australia beginning on Friday and the three-match T20 series back on New Zealand soil in late March.

The four uniforms that were voted on by Black Caps fans. Photo / NZ Cricket

While the teal look accompanied the Black Caps' only ever major tournament victory in the 2000 KnockOut Trophy, any luck it could bring will come up against an Australian side full of confidence after sweeping the New Zealanders 3-0 in a test series earlier this summer.

Australia, meanwhile, will also be wearing a throw-back look from the 90s as a similar competition with their fans resulted in their World Cup-winning unform from 1999 being selected for the side.