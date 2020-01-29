All the action from the third Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India at Seddon Park.

Ross Taylor has urged the Black Caps to address their "attitude" on the pitch following a disastrous start to their series against India.

The Black Caps produced a pitiful 132-5 as India stormed to a seven-wicket win on Sunday, just two days after the visitors hunted them down with six wickets and six balls to spare.

The New Zealand side was left with plenty to ponder for the remainder of the series, even more so with the T20 World Cup later this year.

When asked his thoughts on the Radio Sport Breakfast this morning, Taylor said it was difficult to single out what went wrong performance wise, but that their approach needed to change.

"We just have to do everything better," Taylor said. "Batting, I think we've been good in parts and with the ball, but we've been completely outplayed.

"In the field is an area where our attitude needs to improve.

"This is where we need the senior players to step up, myself included, to help us hopefully get on the board."

India's blowing was hailed in both matches with Jasprit Bumrah, in particular, exposing Black Caps batsmen.

Taylor admitted Bumrah was a challenge to prepare for.

"I wish I could find a thrower who could throw like Bumrah, that would be very helpful," Taylor joked.

"[He's] very unique and you've just got to try and improve. I've faced a lot of him in this series with not a lot of success but you've just got to trust what you're doing is right.

"He's been a world class player for a long time not only in this format, the one dayers and test series, he's going to play a big part in this series."