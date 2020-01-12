The Melbourne Stars have thrashed the Sydney Sixers in a comprehensive run victory at the MCG but the story is all Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis hit his first BBL century, reaching the mark of just 60 balls but kept going.

He was at his brutal best, demoralising the Sydney Sixers with a ruthless assault that plunder two of the leagues craziest records, including the highest score in the history of the competition.

He brushed off D'Arcy Short's 122, which was the previous record, as Stoinis claimed the highest score in BBL history.

Advertisement

He ended up on 147 off 79 balls, monstering eight sixes and 13 fours.

He could have even passed 150 if the last ball, which appeared to be over waist height, was called a no ball but it wasn't to be.

It's been an incredible innings with Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright claiming the all-time BBL partnership record, while the pair cruising past Rob Quiney and Luke Wright's stand of 172 in January 2012 after the pair passed 200 after 18.5 overs.

It is just the 13th time in the history of the format that a partnership has passed 200.

Cartwright was out for 59 off 40 balls but he was the only batsman dismissed with the score on 207 while the Stars finished on 1/219.

The Sixers tried in vain to get going but regular wickets stymied the chase.

41 off 25 balls from Moises Henriques threatened but he had only bit support, until bowler Ben Dwarshuis slammed 42 off just 17 to get the Sixers to 7/175 off the 50 overs.

But it was all about Stoinis.

Advertisement

The all-rounder was monstrous, bringing up his second 50 in just 25 balls after taking 35 for his first half-century.

He also became the first batsman to face more than 70 balls in an innings.

For Shane Warne, he believes Stoinis has booked his place in the Australian T20 World Cup squad.

"When you have got Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, the power that these three people have," Warne told Fox Cricket.

"They are obviously going to feature in the World T20 this year, but they have so much power. Those three have to be in Australia's T20 squad. They just have to be.

"Both Stoinis and Mitch Marsh both bowl as well. They are powerful hitters. They can play any sort of role, so I think you play both the all-rounders. How can you not?"

But Michael Vaughan questioned Stoinis' role with David Warner and Aaron Finch almost certain to bat at the top of the order.

But Warne responded, believing he can bat anywhere, despite traditionally being a slow starter.

"I think what Stoinis could do is a back-up opener and also bat in the middle order," Warne said.

"Imagine if you had someone like Maxwell at No.4 and then Stoinis and Marsh with someone like an Agar in the middle. That is a pretty good No.5, No.6 and No.7.

"Stoinis, Marsh and Agar at No.5, No.6 and No.7, with Maxwell at No.4. That's pretty good. I think Stoinis can be your back-up opener, so he plays a dual role in the side."

Stoinis was pretty chuffed by his achievement.

"That's the most fun can you have in the world. Yeah, I just love cricket when it's like that. It's the best thing you can ever do," Stoinis told Channel 7.

"I was quite nervous today. I was speaking about it to the boys, I said I can't believe I have played so many games I can't believe I get so nervous.

"I love playing at the MCG. I love playing for the Stars."

The Stars now have a four point lead over the second placed Sixers, with the rest of the pack a further three points back.