An unlucky Big Bash batsman has had his pain aired all over international television after being hit in the family jewels not once, but twice in one innings.

Perth Scorchers opener Liam Livingstone was blazing away when he copped a nasty ball in the goolies, causing him to let out an almighty roar.

Just moments later, Livingstone was on the end of another dangerous delivery that connected him in the same spot again.

As the ball hit him in the nether regions, he fell to the ground shouting "oh no!", which was picked up by the stump mic and projected around the world.

Livingstone collapsed to the ground, leaving the commentators in hysterics.

The perfect storm of being hit in the knackers while wearing a microphone. Tears of pain, tears of laughter. Well played Liam. SOUND ON. pic.twitter.com/MWdVOVArXH — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) January 7, 2020

Here’s his first one in the knackers https://t.co/kUTNmGvsTI https://t.co/P2BQyDRimc — Robert Blakeley (@RJBlakeley) January 7, 2020

The opening batsman was then seen trying to rock the pain away as he struggled to get his breath back.

"That, unfortunately, is the third time this evening ... He might not get up from that. He's not in good shape," the commentators said as they did their best not to laugh.

"Let's hope he's okay; it's not that funny. What's the physio going to do?"

Livingstone recovered from the injury to lead the Scorchers to an emphatic win over the Melbourne Renegades, scoring 59 off just 39 balls.

After the match, the wounded batsman opened up about his unfortunate injury.

"Yeah, the second one was sore," he told reporters "I wouldn't advise getting hit in the same place twice.

"They're a little sore but I'm sure I'll get over it."