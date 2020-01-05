The cricket world is once again torn over the use of technology in the game after yet another no ball debacle denied a wicket for Australia.

While the ICC has embraced technology, it's shortfalls were once again evident at the SCG.

James Pattinson had almost claimed his first wicket of the match when New Zealand debutant Glenn Phillips holed out to Travis Head at the mid wicket boundary.

Phillips was on 28 when he lost his patience and skied Pattinson's bouncer with an erratic pull shot

As Australia celebrated the breakthrough, umpire Aleem Dar went upstairs to check the front foot.

But as has happened throughout the summer with Naseem Shah from Pakistan, who was denied his first wicket through overstepping, Pattinson overstepped.

In the two overs leading up to James Pattinson's disallowed wicket, there were five (!!) no-balls not called on field, including the wicket ball.@copes9 | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/sSKnuX6tNn — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2020

The Victorian paceman followed in the footsteps of Shah, with Phillips handed another life.

The 23-year-old Kiwi went on to accumulate has maiden Test half century, scoring 52 on debut.

During their coverage, Channel 7 pointed out Pattinson had already overtopped the crease five times during his previous two overs, none of which were called by Dar.

During the Test match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, 12 no balls in Saturday's afternoon session were not called.

There has been growing speculation about how to tackle the prevalent no ball dilemma in international cricket, as not only are bowlers unaware when they are overstepping when it's not called, but batting teams are missing valuable runs.

Trent Copeland added, "Something needs to change".

The problem is the directive/use of Review for ONLY non-called noballs on field that result in a wicket. Can’t go the other way - if on field ump calls no ball incorrectly and wicket falls. So in fairness to umpires why would they risk calling the close ones? It’s a HUGE deal. — Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 5, 2020

Last month, one-day matches India and the West Indies featured a TV umpire monitoring every delivery and communicating with the on-field officials if the bowler overstepped.

It proved to be a successful tactic, with three no balls called by the third umpire during the opening T20 match which would have otherwise been missed.

"Throughout the trial, the third umpire will be responsible for monitoring every ball bowled and identifying whether there has been any front foot infringement," an ICC statement said.

"If there has been an infringement on the front foot, the third umpire will communicate this to the on-field umpire who will subsequently call a no-ball."

