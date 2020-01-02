By Niall Anderson in Sydney

The Black Caps have been forced into a remarkable five changes for the third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner have all been ruled out due to illness, while Tim Southee has joined injured seam-bowling partner Trent Boult on the sideline as well.

A Black Caps spokeperson said Southee wasn't injured, but was left out with the "decision made around his recent workload".

Advertisement

Jeet Raval replaces Williamson, batting at number three, with Tom Blundell and Tom Latham to retain their opening combination. Auckland batsman Glenn Phillips - flown in overnight as emergency cover - will bat at number five to replace Nicholls, while Todd Astle, Will Somerville and Matt Henry come into the bowling attack.

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the test against Australia. Photo / Photosport

It is the first time the Black Caps have played a test without one of Williamson, Southee or Boult playing since 2009.

READ MORE:

• Camp in crisis? More Black Caps struck down ahead of SCG clash

• 'Fingers crossed': Black Caps' mess on eve of Aussie test

• Cleaver: How Brendon McCullum revealed Black Caps' biggest problem

• Mr Fix-it: The Black Caps' secret weapon for final test

The Black Caps lost the toss and will bowl first, with Henry to take the new ball, in a seam combination with Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme, while Somerville and Todd Astle will be the two spinners.

Australia are unchanged.

Black Caps XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Will Somerville, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.