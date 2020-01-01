Black Caps bowler Will Somerville cried tears of joy in the carpark when he got his first professional cricketing contract - now he's a chance to play against Australia in the city where it all began, and create some more happy memories.

Somerville spent many years as an accountant before getting a shot with New South Wales, and described the emotions of getting his first fulltime contract.

"It was a dream to get there at 30 and I'll never forget when Nathan Lyon had his second daughter - that was my third [Sheffield Shield] game which upgraded me to a fulltime contract in 2014. I was just in tears in the carpark, realising I was going to be a cricketer. What the hell? A happy moment for me."

For the 35-year-old, who moved to Auckland to advance his career, it's an opportunity to come full-circle, having spent years living in Sydney and playing several seasons with New South Wales, including multiple games at the SCG, where the Black Caps play Australia in the third test starting tomorrow.

"It's pretty special to be back where my kids were born. My mother and father in law live down the road in Coogee and the kids are staying there for the week," Somerville said.

Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said Somerville was a fantastic person to have back in the environment.

"I'll never forget when he got his first cap for us last year in Abu Dhabi and seeing the look on his face and the emotion.

"He's a great guy to have in the camp, he's so positive.

"He just brings so much to the team in so many areas, very experienced, a calm man, a lovely person to add and he's a pretty good bowler."

Those bowling traits could see Somerville - who was called in for the injured Trent Boult - jump into the starting XI for the third test, and complete a dream return.