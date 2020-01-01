There was nothing basic about David "Bumble" Lloyd's instinct when he got wind of actress Sharon Stone's hiccup on her quest for love.

The loveable cricket commentator and former England player and coach saw the opportunity to have some fun when Stone alerted the world this week to an unfortunate mix-up with a dating app that left her unable to swipe right.

The 61-year-old was locked out of her Bumble account because users were reporting her account as a fake, not believing the Total Recall star could possibly be on the hunt for hunks with her mobile phone.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account," Stone tweeted. "Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!

"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

The Hollywood icon's misunderstanding opened the door for Lloyd to share some gags with his 560,000 Twitter followers and he gave the people what they wanted.

The man affectionately known as "Bumble" since his playing days at Lancashire in the 1960s, because of his likeness to one of the characters on Michael Bentine's show The Bumblies, posted a series of tweets poking fun at his and Stone's connection after the interruption to her romantic endeavours.

We're not sure Stone knows much about cricket but if she wants Lloyd to teach her a thing or two about bats and balls he suggested he's available — provided the scheduling is right. That is, as long as a potential rendezvous doesn't coincide with the darts.