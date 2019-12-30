Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has been dubbed the 'world's nicest cricketer' by Aussie media after he thanked the New Zealand fans following his side's 247-run defeat in the Boxing Day test.

Williamson hasn't been in his best form across the first two tests, including a rare duck in Melbourne, but received plaudits for behaviour after the loss which saw Australia secure a series win.

'Kane Williamson's classy gesture to Kiwi fans proves he's the world's nicest cricketer' read a Fox Sport's headline after the captain walked over and personally thanked the travelling Kiwi fans on day four.

Captain Kane thanking our fans after some unbelievable support at the MCG during the 2nd Test 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wnh1jxP5bJ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 29, 2019

#SteadyTheShip with a big “Thanks Mate!” to all the Great New Zealanders who sung their hearts out all Test in support of the @BLACKCAPS! #BoxingDayTest #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tSgj5ERtad — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 29, 2019

"I know you are circled by authorities and I hope you are all behaving, but the support throughout this Test match has truly been special," Williamson said.

"The guys hugely appreciate it. I imagine footballers feel a little bit like this.

"Despite the result, but the passion has just been truly inspiring and we want to thank you lads."

Over 20,000 Kiwis were estimated to be in attendance on Boxing Day as the total match attendance topped 200,000 across the four days.

After the second test defeat, Williamson said the crowd support was unforgettable.

"The crowd were truly incredible and an experience that I think all the guys will never forget. I guess the only things that would compare to it are some of the moments we had during World Cups where they were just so engaged, but this was even more unique as we were coming second for most parts of this match."

Earlier this month. Williamson and the Black Caps earned the Spirit of Cricket award for 2019 for the way they handled the heartbreaking Cricket World Cup final defeat.

The Black Caps lost the final to England at Lord's after the match ended in a tie and was decided by a Super Over which also ended with scores level. England were awarded World Cup winners for hitting more boundaries in the match.

"The New Zealand team are worthy winners of this award. In the heat of battle, they displayed a level of sportsmanship that was fitting for such a fantastic final, and indeed tournament," Kumar Sangakkara, the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club said.

"It is a testament to their squad that even after a match that will live long in the memory for the cricket that was played, we are still talking about the Spirit of Cricket. Their actions deserve this recognition."