Peter Siddle has called time on his illustrious international cricket career.

The Victorian stalwart shared the news with his Australian teammates on the morning of day 4 at the MCG.

Siddle informed Australia coach Justin Langer of his intentions to retire from the international game on Boxing Day, but held off telling the rest of the squad.

He played in 67 Tests wearing the Baggy Green, claiming 221 wickets after making his debut in 2008. He also appeared in 20 ODI's and two T20's.

The highlight of his Test career came on his birthday in 2010 against England when he claimed an electric hat-trick.

Siddle started as a tearaway, hitting Gautam Gambhir on the helmet and dismissing Sachin Tendulkar on his debut at Mohali in 2008, and taking his famous birthday hat-trick at the Gabba against England in 2010 — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 28, 2019

"He's had a fantastic career for Australia, he's much loved by his teammates and they'll miss him around the group," former teammate Simon Katich said on Channel 7.

"From the moment that I saw Peter Siddle, I just wanted to have him in my team every single game," Ricky Ponting added.