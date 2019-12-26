A stunning catch from Tim Southee has claimed the wicket of David Warner just before lunch in the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia.

Warner had battled well to get through to 41, and looked like he was going to ease through to the break, until Southee produced a screamer at second slip.

From the bowling of Neil Wagner, Warner attempted a drive through the covers, but a thick edge flew to Southee at second slip, who threw out an outstretched right hand, juggled it, and claimed it safely as he hit the ground.

Southee extends one arm to take the catch from second slip. Photo / Sky TV

Southee flung the ball into the air in delight, aware of how key a catch it may have been, as Warner had looked comfortable after seeing off the new ball.

Trent Boult had earlier dismissed Warner's opening partner, Joe Burns, for a first-ball duck, and Marnus Labuschagne had looked unconvincing in his early spell at the crease. But as Warner started to play his shots, Australia had ominously moved through to 61-1 – until Southee's catch gave the Black Caps a well-deserved breakthrough.

Steve Smith came out to bat after Warner's dismissal to a mixture of boos and cheers from the Kiwi-populated MCG crowd, and survived a stern early short-ball examination from Wagner as Australia reached 67-2 at lunch.