The Black Caps selectors may have been saved from one upcoming dilemma, but they'll be hoping a bigger issue hasn't emerged after today's first test victory over England.

A rib injury to Trent Boult is likely to see New Zealand's seam spearhead miss the second test which starts in Hamilton on Friday, opening the door for a test debut for Lockie Ferguson.

READ MORE:

• Record run continues as Black Caps destroy England

• Dylan Cleaver: Could Santner be the next Black Caps great?

• As it happened: How Black Caps beat England

• What you may have missed from Black Caps' record day

Boult, who underwent treatment before play today, could only bowl one over on the final day of the Black Caps' victory in Mount Maunganui, before heading to the changing room after experiencing pain in the right side of his ribs.

Advertisement

He'll undergo a scan tomorrow, but with a short turnaround, the Black Caps already up 1-0 in the series, and a significant three-test tour of Australia coming up next month, it's highly unlikely he'll be risked at Seddon Park.

That will make the seam bowling decision easier for head coach Gary Stead and company, after Neil Wagner (eight wickets) and Tim Southee (five wickets) bowled superbly on a tricky wicket to lead the Black Caps to victory.

Throw in the ever-present Boult, and unless they were planning on rest and rotation, it would have been tough to find a spot for Ferguson's debut, but now it's likely the Auckland speedster will be asked to take the new ball in Hamilton.

Lockie Ferguson talks to coach Gary Stead. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said nobody in the team was certain of the extent of Boult's ailment.

"At this stage, we're not sure. He's a bit sore, and he'll go for a scan [today]. Hopefully the scan comes back clear but we'll have to wait and see."

Williamson is also under an injury cloud, having missed the final wickets after departing the field clutching his lower back following a rare misfield when sliding for the ball.

Kane Williamson picked up a knock on the final day. Photo / Getty

He clarified that it wasn't the same hip injury that ruled him out of the Twenty20 series.

"It's not the same, just in a similar area - different but I think just a bit of a niggle. Just a bit sore, but I think it should be ok. I was just trying to get it loose.

Advertisement

"It was looking like [the test] was going to go on a little longer for a while, so I thought I'd go off and get a little bit of treatment and then when I was about to come back out, we took the last couple of wickets."

Much like Boult, a not 100 per cent fit Williamson will be too valuable to risk ahead of the Australian tour, which starts in just over two weeks.

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult both hobbled off injured. Photos / SKY

Tom Blundell would be his replacement from the 15-man squad, with Henry Nicholls moving up the order to bat at three, while Matt Henry is also in the mix to replace Boult, who has played every test since March 2017 – the last time the Black Caps lost a match at home.

Williamson says everyone will be assessed when the team gets back together in Hamilton.

"A lot was taken out of both teams in this match, it was a really tough effort.

"We have a squad of 15 so all those guys will meet up in Hamilton, and we'll have to assess conditions, and assess the fitness of everybody."