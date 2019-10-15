Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has shared his bitter thoughts on social media after the ICC are scrapping the boundary countback rule — which cost the New Zealand team a World Cup final win.

Yesterday, the ICC announced the new ruling, confirming super overs will now be repeated until one team has more runs than the other. This will come into effect in the semifinals and finals of all ICC events.

The ICC has made the change on the basis of recommendations from its myriad committees after the Black Caps lost the World Cup final to England by zero runs at Lord's in July.

England won because they had scored 26 boundaries to New Zealand's 17.

After the ICC's decision was announced, Neesham shared a bitter tweet on social media.

"Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the ice spotters on the Titanic," he wrote.

Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic https://t.co/nwUp4Ks3Mp — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 14, 2019

Many of his followers on social media shared his frustration.

"Exactly! Damage was already done," one person commented.

Another wrote: "I understand ur feelings bro. England was nowhere of deserving the World champions."

Others took delight in Neesham airing his thoughts publicly.

"Great to see you're completely over this now Jimmy, those scars are all but invisible," one said.

Another added: "Still bloody moaning about it."

Some thought the post was "savage" and believe Neesham was the "king of sarcasm".

In July's World Cup final, both sides scored 241 from their 50 overs, meaning they had to bat again for six balls each.

England scored 15 in their super over. With two runs needed from their final ball to win, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill scored one before being run out.