One of the world's most experienced international cricket coaches, Mickey Arthur, will coach the Central Stags this summer.

Central Districts Cricket Association chief executive Pete de Wet was thrilled to announce Arthur's signing today after an extensive global search by Global Elite Sports.

"This is a significant day for CD cricket and for the Central Stags," said de Wet in Napier today.

A former Australia, South Africa and Pakistan coach, Arthur will be in charge of the Stags as they chase a second consecutive national Super Smash T20 title. The powerhouse signing will look to stimulate a strong, settled Stags squad which has made the Super Smash grand final for a record-equalling three consecutive seasons, and is looking to go back-to-back for the first time this summer.

"I am really looking forward to joining up with the team at Central Districts. I have always admired New Zealand cricket and to work in the system is going to be very exciting," Arthur said.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I can't wait to help the Central Stags defend the title, but also, to contribute to an environment of excellence and enhance the skills of the cricketers."

Arthur coached South Africa from 2005 to 2010, Australia from 2011 to 2013 and Pakistan from 2016 until this year. Under his watch, South Africa achieved a No 1 world test ranking and beat England in a series for the first time in four decades, as well as achieving their maiden series victory in Australia.

In T20 franchises around the world, Arthur also brings a world of expertise to CDCA. He has coached the CPL's Jamaica Tallawahs, the Bangladesh Premier League's Dhaka Dynamites and Pakistan Super League's Karachi Kings.

As a player, Arthur chalked up 110 first-class matches and 150 List A one-day matches in a South African domestic career which spanned a decade and a half, between 1986 and 2000.

"Mickey is a world-class coach who most recently oversaw a Pakistan team now ranked No. 1 in the world in T20 cricket. With our talented group of players, we know that Mickey will positively impact our group," de Wet said.

"With an ICC T20 World Cup on the horizon, this is a well timed investment that we hope will see more Stags representing New Zealand in the Black Caps in Australia next year."

Arthur's first assignment with the Central Stags will be the opening match of the season on December 13 against last year's beaten finalists the Knights at Napier's McLean Park.

CDCA high performance manager, Lance Hamilton, said Arthur's appointment would benefit the entire organisation.

"What an exciting time for both our players and support staff alike to work alongside a coach of Mickey's calibre," Hamilton said.

"With our main focus on development of players for NZC, this appointment will definitely enhance those strategic priorities for our organisation as a whole.

"We are looking forward to Mickey bringing an international intensity to our group which will hopefully challenge, but also reward, our players and staff."

Perth-based Arthur will link up with the Stags in Lincoln on November 26 during the Ford Trophy one-day campaign which will be coached by CDCA's performance and talent identification coach Aldin Smith.

Arthur will be an observer for the centralised rounds on November 27 and 29, supporting coach Smith. Arthur will then take the reins on December 1 for the Super Smash campaign in his capacity as T20 head coach.

The Stags are New Zealand's defending champions in both the first-class and Super Smash arenas. They will begin their quest for a rare first-class Plunket Shield threepeat on October 21 with Smith at the helm.