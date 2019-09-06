A history-making spell of bowling from Lasith Malinga led Sri Lanka to a stunning win over the Black Caps, but questions have been raised over a potential major error in his record-breaking performance.

Malinga had dispatched Colin Munro - bowled - and Hamish Rutherford - lbw - in back-to-back deliveries, bringing Colin de Grandhomme to the crease to face the hat-trick ball.

Out came Malinga's trademark yorker, and the stumps were skittled, but as Sri Lanka celebrated wildly, de Grandhomme was told to halt his slow trudge off the park as the umpires checked for a no-ball.

It would have been an extreme anti-climax, and the third umpire was given an extremely difficult call to make when shown the images which displayed Malinga's foot periously close to over-stepping.

Advertisement

The rule states that part of the heel must be behind the line, and some fans on social media weren't convinced that it was.

The rule states that part of the heel must be behind the line. Photo / Twitter.