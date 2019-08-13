The New Zealand cricketing year might be about to notch up another extraordinary feat.

The Black Caps might have come second in the one-day international World Cup after losing the final to England by zero runs, but they could claim the number one test ranking for the first time over the next fortnight.

The Black Caps head into a two-test series against Sri Lanka in Galle, with the first of the two matches getting underway tonight (NZ time).

If New Zealand defeat their hosts two-nil - and conquer the back end of the monsoon season along the way - they'll go to the top of the world to start the test championship.

Should the Blacks Caps be able to pull it off, they'll join the All Blacks at the top of the world in their respective sports.

It's an opportunity that didn't look likely on Saturday night when the All Blacks were humbled by the Wallabies in Perth. The loss opened the door for Wales to take over the top spot for the first time in their union's history, however with Wales losing to England at the weekend they weren't able to take advantage.

The All Blacks are one of just three nations to ever be ranked No 1 in world rugby, alongside South Africa and England, and have sat atop the rankings for almost a decade.