It hasn't taken Martin Guptill long to get over the heartbreaking defeat in the Cricket World Cup final.

The Black Caps opener, who was run out going for the winning run in the Super Over at Lord's, hit 86 not out from just 31 balls to help lead the Worcestershire Rapids to a Twenty20 domestic win over Durham.

Guptill and fellow opener Riki Wessels put on 148 in just 8.5 overs as their side chased down 182 with 47 balls and nine wickets to spare.

Guptill finished with 11 sixes and three fours and according to the Worcestershire Twitter account he managed to smash a window of a hotel that surrounds the New Road ground.

