It wasn't quite Jason Gillespie against Bangladesh but Jack Leach's heroics for England at Lord's were almost as unlikely as Dizzy's double ton.

Sent in to open the batting as a nightwatchman with just one over remaining the previous day, Leach gave his country a swinging chance in the match by lasting until the 46th over on day two and making 92.

Given his previous high Test score was 16 and he'd never made more than 66 in first class cricket, Leach well and truly played a blinder to set up England's second innings score of 9/303 at stumps — and a lead of 181 runs.

He received a rapturous response from current and former English Test players on social media.

Advertisement

After @jackleach1991 heroics today I decided to imagine he was batting at the other end today to really test my self...I couldn’t get him out 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XXMV8Deh1S — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 25, 2019

Finally we have found a replacement for Alastair Cook .... #Leach — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 25, 2019

Leach may be playing his first Test at home but soaring temperatures in Britain meant his father missed out on seeing this innings.

Few would have expected much in the way of batting heroics from the left-arm spinner when he resumed on nought not out but Leach, belying a first-class record that contained just two prior half-centuries in 108 attempts and an average just under 11, proceeded to bat for over three-and-a-half hours.

Leach, explaining how his father, Simon, had missed being among a sweltering crowd at the home of cricket, told reporters: "He was going to come but he saw the weather forecast and said it was too hot.

"I don't think it would have been a good place for him to be today, he could have died! I think it was best he stayed at home in the cool.

"I gave him my house key and he went over so he's literally been at mine watching the whole time. I'll catch up with him later on," the 28-year-old added.

Tomorrow's back page: England's top batsmen were put to shame by a specs-wearing No11 who struggled to see through steamed-up lenses.

The message from Jack Leach to his mates was clear: You should have gone to Specsavers. pic.twitter.com/sZuCbGJNuN — Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 25, 2019

Leach and Test debutant Jason Roy, who made 72, shared a second-wicket partnership of 145.

But neither was able to reach the coveted three-figure mark, with Leach eventually edging veteran seamer Tim Murtagh — who took 5-13 in England's woeful first-innings 85 all out — to second slip.

Ireland's pacemen then took seven wickets for 77 runs to leave the four-day match in the balance.

"I know now that the nervous 90s are definitely a thing," said Leach. "You think 'I'm only two shots away' and I was having some weird thoughts.

"I was trying to tell myself not to think about it which kind of made me think about it.

"I can't believe it really. I just went out to try and do a job for the team I guess and try and soak up some balls. It probably went a little bit further than I thought it would."

The Jack Leach Collection.

Coming soon... #ENGvIRE 😉 — Specsavers (@Specsavers) July 25, 2019

Jack Leach for PM?



Seems very good at dealing with the Irish issue — Robin Chipperfield (@sportchippers) July 25, 2019