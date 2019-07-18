The first Boxing Day cricket test between Australia and New Zealand since 1987 will be aired on Sky TV.

This comes after the broadcaster managed to secure an exclusive six-year deal with Cricket Australia, spanning through to the 2024-25 season.

The Boxing Day test is a prestigious sporting event and winning the rights was particularly important at a time when Sky is looking to convince Kiwis that it remains the home of sport.

While Sky has maintained a long relationship with NZ Cricket, the rights for the Boxing Day test sat with Cricket Australia.

Sky director of sport Tex Teixeira said he was excited to now also be extending the company's partnership with Cricket Australia.

"With this deal, we now have six incredible Australian summers of cricket to look forward to, including the Boxing Day test which was last played between our two great cricket nations in 1987," he said.

In addition to a trio of one-day internationals and test matches between Australia and New Zealand, Sky will also broadcast the KFC Big Bash League and the Rebel WBBL.

Cricket Australia acting executive general manager of broadcasting and commercial Antonia Beggs gave a nod to the enthusiasm of the New Zealand fans during the Cricket World Cup.

"We're really looking forward to having the New Zealand team back in Australia in March for the three-match Gillette ODI series where both teams will don their respective 1999 retro kits," she said.

These rights are an important win for new Spark boss Martin Stewart, who has previously said that Sky needs to stop losing major sporting events to competitors, particularly Spark and TVNZ.

"It's a question of understanding the brand promise that you're trying to live up to. So if we are the home of sports, that means retaining sports rights," Stewart said.

Stewart's predecessor, John Fellet, was pilloried by cricket fans for failing to secure a deal of the Black Caps' 2015 tour of South Africa.

The then-Sky TV boss said he was not willing to sign a "blank cheque" and that TVNZ and other broadcasters were free to pay what he saw as an extortionate price.

Sky did not disclose how much it paid for its latest six-year deal with Cricket Australia.