Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has showcased his typically dark humour on social media after New Zealand's heartbreaking loss to England in the Cricket World Cup final.

Neesham took to Twitter to warn off children from sport because of the emotional agony it can cause.

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," he wrote on Twitter.

The 28-year-old is well-known for his hilarious social media presence and acerbic wit, but after the final he also expressed just how devastating the defeat at Lord's was.

"That hurts," he wrote in another tweet. "Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved."

Jimmy Neesham reacts during the World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Neesham worked in PR at the end of 2017 after becoming disillusioned with professional cricket, but decided to give the sport another go leading to his sensational rise to the Black Caps squad.

The all-rounder was one of the stars of the Black Caps' World Cup campaign and was a stand-out performer in the final, dismissing three England batsmen and entrusted to bat in the Super Over where he dragged his side agonisingly close to victory.

Neesham scored 13 of New Zealand's 15 runs in the Super Over, falling one run short of the 16 runs required to win.

