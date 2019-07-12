Five weeks, 10 teams, seven Black Caps wins, one final to come, and a heck of a lot of great memes.

This World Cup has been full of twists and turns which topped off with a dramatic Black Caps victory over India in the semifinal.

We've read the headlines, we've seen the hashtags, but a picture paints a thousand words. And in this case, a meme can bring a thousand laughs.

From Martin Guptill's zero to hero moment, to India's crash and burn semifinal result, we look at the best memes from the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

IS GUPTILL GOING TO BE THE NEW STEPHEN DONALD?

Marty two-toes will go down as one of our best ODI batters of all time, but to put it simply his World Cup campaign has been abysmal.

Pressure has mounted on the opening batsman, so much so he's now being compared to the once hated and now rugby cult hero Stephen "Beaver" Donald.

Guppy just needs one big score to take the Black Caps to World Cup glory, and replicate the heroics of Beaver.

Stephen Donald was one of the most hated All Blacks until he stepped up and won us the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Now it's Martin Guptill's turn to put behind his poor form and take the Black Caps to glory.

Can Martin Guptill do a "Beaver"?

THE LAZER GUPPY

New Zealand spent $24 million on the flag debate, but Guptill's incredible run out of Dhoni looks like a new front runner to climb the flag pole and officially end the flag debate once and for all.

Looks like New Zealand's flag debate is over. This is surely a clear winner!

INDIA CRASHES AND BURNS:

Dhoni nearly manufactured victory for India. Instead, Martin Guptill's heroics saw the streets of India flooded with tears.

And King Kohli wasn't spared either, with Indian fans taking aim at his poor semifinal record with the bat.

Martin Guptill's heroics saw the streets of India flooded with tears.

Chokers?

See ya, India!

MS Dhoni was criticised for eating up too many deliveries, leaving India needing 15 runs an over.

It looks likes Dhoni was keen for an early flight home.