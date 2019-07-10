The Black Caps have booked a spot in the World Cup final for the second straight time but who will they face in the final?

New Zealand pulled off a stunning 18-run win over India in Manchester this morning and now head to Lord's for Sunday night's final.

There they will meet either defending champions Australia or hosts England to decide the 2019 World Cup champion.

England and Australia clash in Birmingham tonight. England are slight favourites despite losing to Australia during group play.

For New Zealand either opponent is an intriguing prospect. Australia beat the Black Caps in the final four years ago so there would be a chance to seek redemption. The chance to beat England at the home of cricket could also be a welcoming opportunity for Kane Williamson and his men.

The Black Caps will be the underdogs regardless of which side they face having lost to both England and Australia in group play.

Which side do you want New Zealand to face in the final? Vote in our poll below.