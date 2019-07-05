Whether it be celebrations or commiserations at the end of the Black Caps' Cricket World Cup campaign, they will be swiftly onto their next big challenge.

Just three weeks after the conclusion of the Cup, the Black Caps will be back on tour, with Sri Lanka Cricket confirming that New Zealand's visit to Sri Lanka will go ahead next month, despite some security concerns after the Easter Sunday bombings.

There were some doubts that the tour would take place after the horrendous terror attacks in April that killed 259 people, but after thorough security checks, the tour has been given the all clear, with New Zealand set to be the first side to visit Sri Lanka since the attacks.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the tour itinerary this morning, with two tests and three Twenty20 internationals to be played, with the Black Caps set to arrive in Colombo on August 3 and depart on September 7.

New Zealand will play a three-day warm-up game in Katunayake from August 8-10, before the first test will be held in Galle from August 14-18. The second test takes place in Colombo from August 22-26.

The Twenty20 specialists will then jet in for a warm-up game on August 29, and the three Twenty20 internationals on August 31, September 2, and September 6.

The Black Caps and Sri Lanka will be meeting in test cricket once again next month. Photo / Getty

Sri Lanka are a familiar opponent for the Black Caps, but mainly in New Zealand conditions, having played 25 matches in New Zealand since the two teams last met in Sri Lanka in 2013. That included a two-match test series in December, in which the first test was drawn thanks to a historic Sri Lankan partnership (and some rain), before the Black Caps claimed a crushing record victory in the second test.

Sri Lanka will be tougher opposition at home, and the two tests will also be the teams' first test series in Sri Lanka since 2012, where New Zealand were crushed by 10 wickets in the opening test in Galle, before bouncing back to win the second test by 167 runs in Colombo.

The two tests will count towards the new ICC World Test Championship – where the top nine test nations battle over two years in an attempt to be crowned the world champions of test cricket. The showdowns between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will double as the tournament's debut, as the two sides strive not only for a series victory, but to also take the lead in the Championship.

Several frontline Black Caps - Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Jimmy Neesham – were set to play in the Global T20 Canada league from July 25-August 11, but with the Sri Lankan tour now confirmed, those plans could change in order for their test preparation not to be compromised.

The Black Caps will have a brief break after the Sri Lankan series, before a superb slate kicks off in November, where they take on England (at home), Australia (away) and India (at home) in three highly anticipated tours.

Black Caps' tour of Sri Lanka

August 8-10: Three-day warm-up game (Katunayake)

August 14-18: First Test (Galle)

August 22-26: Second Test (Colombo)

August 29: T20 warm-up game (Katunayake)

August 31: 1st T20I (Colombo)

September 2: 2nd T20I (Colombo)

September 6: 3rd T20I (Pallekele)