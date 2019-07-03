In his first competitive game of cricket since April, Tim Southee received a rough welcome back at the hands of England's batting lineup.

Southee, whose last competitive match was during the IPL season, was taken for 70 runs from nine overs in the Black Caps' final round robin match.

The Daily Telegraph's Nick Hoult didn't hold back on the Black Caps' decision to play Southee in the place of the injured Lockie Ferguson, calling it "a cruel mismatch."

"Inevitably bowling in the nets was no replacement for match action. He was belted to all parts by [Jonny] Bairstow who pumped him for six fours in 16 balls. Southee started with a two slips, but by the time of his fourth ball, New Zealand were on the defensive after Bairstow slapped him twice for four.

"Southee, the man who cut down England in Wellington's Cake Tin four years ago, was a shadow of his former self with his pace down and his direction awry," Hoult wrote.

Tim Southee appeals unsuccessfully for LBW against Jonny Bairstow. Photo / Photosport

Paul Newman of the Daily Mail also laid into the woeful Black Caps' performance.

"A New Zealand team currently a shadow of Brendon McCullum's aggressive 50-over pioneers were woeful from the moment Henry Nicholls was given lbw first ball by umpire [Sundaram] Ravi to a delivery from Chris Woakes that was going over the stumps.

"Once Jofra Archer had claimed Martin Guptill for his 17th World Cup wicket, more than any Englishman in any World Cup, and [Mark] Wood's finger of fate did for [Kane] Williamson on his home ground, New Zealand's chase fizzled out into an attempt to protect their run-rate."

Kane Williamson's ability with the bat has been a massive key to any success the Black Caps have had during the World Cup. In a column published by the Times before the match, Mike Atherton argued that Williamson was shouldering too much of the load and other players needed to step up if the team was to succeed.

With Williamson departing for 27; only Tom Latham could put a meaningful score on the board with 57 runs from 65 delieveries.

"Without [Williamson] at the helm the New Zealand side was neutered," the Guardian said.