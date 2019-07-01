It was a day late and counted for little in the context of the Cricket World Cup, but there was no lack of tension as Sri Lanka fended off the West Indies by 23 runs.

Avishka Fernando scored 104 from 103 balls to guide Sri Lanka to 338-6, its highest total of the tournament, and Lasith Malinga took two early wickets to stymie the start of the run chase before adding another one late to all but finish it off.

West Indies, with some star power support from Rihanna on a blustery, slightly overcast day — no need for shade, or shelter from the rain — made a chase of it but ran out of time and finished 315-9.

Rihanna's reaction when Chris Gayle got out — head back in disbelief — summed up the overall feeling of game over at 71-3.

But when Nicholas Pooran (108) and Fabian Allen (51) combined in an 83-run, seventh-wicket stand, the superstar singer from Barbados was back on her feet along with the crowd.

Singer Rihanna watches the action from the stands during the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Photo / AP

Allen joined Pooran with the total at 199-6 and scored his first ODI 50 from 30 balls, including a six and seven boundaries, before he became the third West Indian run out in the innings. He glanced to leg, decided against a run but then went when Pooran — on 99 — was midway down the pitch. He was well short of his ground at the non-striker's end.

That left the West Indies 282-7 with 35 balls remaining.

Pooran posted his first ODI century, was dropped at long-off in the next over but was finally out caught behind when he chased Angelo Mathew's first delivery of the match in the 48th over.

Malinga trapped Oshane Thomas lbw in the penultimate over, getting the decision on review, and joined Wasim Akram at No. 3 on the all-time list of World Cup wicket-takers by lifting his career haul to 55.

Fernando and Pooran's centuries marked the first time in World Cup history that two players under the age of 25 brought up tons.